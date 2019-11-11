Play

Heinen potted a goal in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Heinen sparked a two-goal rally in the third period for the Bruins, ultimately helping them secure a point in the standings. The 24-year-old is at four goals and seven points through 17 contests this year. He's not consistent enough to be trusted at this time in standard fantasy formats.

