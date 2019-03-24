Bruins' Danton Heinen: Dishes two helpers
Heinen picked up two primary assists as the Bruins blew out the Panthers on Saturday 7-3.
Heinen has four points on his current three-game scoring streak, bringing his total up to 33 points in 71 games. The sophomore forward has driven offense on the third line despite a lack of depth scoring early in the season, even as his linemates have shifted with injuries.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...