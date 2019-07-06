Bruins' Danton Heinen: Files for arbitration
Heinen filed for salary arbitration Friday.
Heinen saw ice time in 77 games in each of his last two seasons with Boston, logging 81 points (27 goals, 54 assists) over that span. The 24-year-old took a small step back in 2018-19, but his overall production on offense and efficiency on defense could indicate that the Bruins want to settle on a new deal before the arbitration hearings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...