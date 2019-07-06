Heinen filed for salary arbitration Friday.

Heinen saw ice time in 77 games in each of his last two seasons with Boston, logging 81 points (27 goals, 54 assists) over that span. The 24-year-old took a small step back in 2018-19, but his overall production on offense and efficiency on defense could indicate that the Bruins want to settle on a new deal before the arbitration hearings.