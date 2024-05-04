Per Bell Fraser of The Hockey News, Heinen (undisclosed) participated in the morning skate and will be a game-time decision versus Toronto on Saturday in Game 7.

Heinen missed Thursday's 2-1 loss in Game 6 because of the injury. He skated with the second power-play unit to start the practice session before being replaced by Justin Brazeau. Montgomery stated that Heinen's availability for the game will depend on how the 28-year-old forward feels later in the day. If Heinen is unavailable, John Beecher will take his place in the lineup.