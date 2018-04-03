Heinen notched an assist during a 4-3 overtime loss to Philadelphia on Sunday.

Although Heinen has recently been skating on the third line, he's still been able to notch a power-play goal and three assists in his last 10 games. With Boston now sporting a healthier roster it's unlikely he'll play on the top six the rest of the season, but he should still continue to skate on the second power-play unit. Regardless, it's hard to argue Heinen hasn't had a successful rookie season as he sits with 44 points (14 goals, 30 assists) in 73 games, and he figures to be a contributing piece of Boston's forward core in upcoming seasons.