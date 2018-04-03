Bruins' Danton Heinen: Gets assist in road tilt
Heinen notched an assist during a 4-3 overtime loss to Philadelphia on Sunday.
Although Heinen has recently been skating on the third line, he's still been able to notch a power-play goal and three assists in his last 10 games. With Boston now sporting a healthier roster it's unlikely he'll play on the top six the rest of the season, but he should still continue to skate on the second power-play unit. Regardless, it's hard to argue Heinen hasn't had a successful rookie season as he sits with 44 points (14 goals, 30 assists) in 73 games, and he figures to be a contributing piece of Boston's forward core in upcoming seasons.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...