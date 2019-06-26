The Bruins have extended a qualifying offer to Heinen, Matt Porter of the Boston Globe reports.

Though Heinen took a bit of step back in his second full season with the Bruins, en route to logging 11 goals and 34 points in 77 games, the 23-year-old forward is someone the team would like to keep around. Even when he's not a big producer on offense, the 2014 fourth-rounder is a responsible two-way player. At times, Heinen has displayed the skill it takes to be a top-six forward at the NHL level, but the consistency hasn't always been there. As a result, the 6-foot-1, 188-pounder seems ideally suited for third-line duties at this stage of his career.