Heinen forced a turnover in the offensive zone and assisted on Zdeno Chara's first goal during Thursday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

Heinen struggled to start the season but now has an assist in three of the last four games. His assist on Thursday came off a great effort behind the Flyers' net to force a turnover before finding Chara on the point who wired the pass home. Head coach is searching for a second winger on the David Krejci/Jake DeBrusk line, and if Heinen can keep up his recent play he should solidify his spot on the second line.