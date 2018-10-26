Bruins' Danton Heinen: Hard work pays dividends
Heinen forced a turnover in the offensive zone and assisted on Zdeno Chara's first goal during Thursday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.
Heinen struggled to start the season but now has an assist in three of the last four games. His assist on Thursday came off a great effort behind the Flyers' net to force a turnover before finding Chara on the point who wired the pass home. Head coach is searching for a second winger on the David Krejci/Jake DeBrusk line, and if Heinen can keep up his recent play he should solidify his spot on the second line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.