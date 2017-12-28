Bruins' Danton Heinen: Impresses in win over Ottawa
Heinen scored his ninth goal of the season, added an assist and was a plus-4 in Wednesday's win over the Senators.
The 22-year-old continues to impress in a top-six role in Beantown and is up to 24 points in 31 contests. He's been held off the scoresheet just four times since the start of December and is playing a key role on the team's second power-play unit. It's impossible to ignore what the youngster is doing in his first full NHL season, so take advantage. Heinen is creating offense every game and scoring at a very consistent rate, making him worth the add if he's available.
