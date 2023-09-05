Heinen signed a professional tryout agreement with Boston on Tuesday.
Heinen accounted for eight goals, 22 points, 96 shots on net and 76 hits in 65 games with Pittsburgh last season. He will compete for a bottom-six forward spot with the Bruins during training camp.
