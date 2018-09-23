Heinen is making a case to land a spot on either the Bruins' second or third line to start the season, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

The report notes that it's a good bet that Heinen and Ryan Donato will be in the Bruins' top nine up front to start the 2018-19 campaign, with one manning the second line right wing spot and the other slotting in as the third-line left wing. Either spot would give Heinen a chance to build of his strong effort last season. The 23-year-old logged 16 goals and 47 points in 77 games as a rookie and from most accounts has looked sharp this summer.