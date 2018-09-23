Bruins' Danton Heinen: Looking to cement key role up front
Heinen is making a case to land a spot on either the Bruins' second or third line to start the season, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
The report notes that it's a good bet that Heinen and Ryan Donato will be in the Bruins' top nine up front to start the 2018-19 campaign, with one manning the second line right wing spot and the other slotting in as the third-line left wing. Either spot would give Heinen a chance to build of his strong effort last season. The 23-year-old logged 16 goals and 47 points in 77 games as a rookie and from most accounts has looked sharp this summer.
More News
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Scores shootout winner•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Set to return to lineup•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Skates on second line Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Made healthy scratch Monday•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Posts two points in win•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Gets assist in road tilt•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...