Heinen was made a healthy scratch for Monday's 3-1 playoff loss to the Maple Leafs, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

Heinen, who scored 16 goals and 47 points in 77 regular-season games, had gone scoreless though the Bruins' first five playoff contests, so coach Bruce Cassidy opted to go with Tommy Wingels over Heinen on Monday. Heading into Wednesday's deciding Game 7 at home, however, it wouldn't surprise us if Boston's lines were shuffled once again for that contest, with an offensive spark in mind. Heinen is thus a candidate to return to the team's forward mix, or alternatively promising rookie Ryan Donato could get a look.