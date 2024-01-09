Heinen posted an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Heinen has started January well with a goal and two helpers over his last four games. He's just one point shy of matching his production from all of December. The 28-year-old continues to log bottom-six minutes, but he's been a fixture in the Bruins' lineup since he signed in late October. For the season, Heinen has 14 points, 52 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 18 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 31 contests.