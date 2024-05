Heinen struggled in the playoffs, generating a lone helper in eight games, after reaching the 30-point threshold in the regular season.

Heinen was back with the Bruins after last playing for the organization during the 2019-20 campaign. Despite limited power-play opportunities, the 28-year-old winger still reached the 35-point mark for the third time in his career. Looking ahead to next season, Heinen will hit the open market July 1 and could land elsewhere.