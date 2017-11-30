Bruins' Danton Heinen: Nets assist
Heinen collected an assist in a 3-2 victory over the Lightning on Wednesday.
The assist was his third point in the last five games. With four goals and eight assists in 19 games this year, Heinen is making the most of his expanded role as Boston's injuries continue to mount. The versatile winger ran wild with 93 points over 81 contests with the University of Denver a few years back and had 44 points in 64 AHL contests last season, so it's nice to see him making the most of his opportunity in Beantown. Heinen should continue to find his way onto the scoresheet as long as he remains in a top-six role and keeps receiving over two minutes of average power-play time.
More News
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Contributes apple Monday•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Scores twice in 2-1 win•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Back with the big club•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Reassigned to minors•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Notches two assists Saturday•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Called up to big club Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...