Heinen collected an assist in a 3-2 victory over the Lightning on Wednesday.

The assist was his third point in the last five games. With four goals and eight assists in 19 games this year, Heinen is making the most of his expanded role as Boston's injuries continue to mount. The versatile winger ran wild with 93 points over 81 contests with the University of Denver a few years back and had 44 points in 64 AHL contests last season, so it's nice to see him making the most of his opportunity in Beantown. Heinen should continue to find his way onto the scoresheet as long as he remains in a top-six role and keeps receiving over two minutes of average power-play time.