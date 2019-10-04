Bruins' Danton Heinen: Nets game-winning goal
Heinen scored a power-play goal in Boston's 2-1 win over Dallas on Thursday.
Heinen finished 2018-19 with just a single power-play goal, so he's well ahead of schedule this season. On Thursday, his man-advantage snipe gave the visitors enough breathing room to hold off the host Stars and come away with an impressive road win on Opening Night, in what was a tightly contested game for the full 60 minutes.
