Bruins' Danton Heinen: Notches two assists Saturday
Heinen notched two helpers in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.
Heinen saw 15:41 worth of ice time in the contest, while logging five shots. With three assists in two games to date, the 22-year-old is certainly making a case to remain in the B's lineup even when the team welcomes Patrice Bergeron back to the forward mix.
