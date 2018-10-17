Heinen is on track to remain a healthy scratch Wednesday night against the Flames.

As a result, the Bruins' third line Wednesday is in line to feature Ryan Donato, David Backes and Anders Bjork. Meanwhile, Joakim Nordstrom continues to skate on the team's second line. Heinen failed to score a point in his first four games this season, but he logged 47 points in 77 games in 2017-18 and will no doubt find his way back into the lineup before long. It remains to be seen if that will occur via continued lineup tinkering or an injury up front.