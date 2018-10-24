Bruins' Danton Heinen: One assist in win
Heinen recorded one assist Tuesday in a 4-1 win over Ottawa.
That gives Heinen two assists in seven games. The young forward must continue growing as a player in what is only his second NHL campaign -- not counting the eight cameo games played in 2016-17. The Langley, BC native continues to see time on the power play which helps his fantasy outlook.
