Heinen was bumped to the first line prior to the start of Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy made the move after David Pastrnak had failed to score a goal during the first three games of the series. The move worked out well for both involved as Pastrnak scored two goals and Heinen picked up an assist on Brad Marchand's goal in the first period. Heinen did well in his spot of the first line, but with Game 5 moving back to Boston where Cassidy has last change, we may see Pastrnak back on the first line.