Heinen notched two assists in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Skating on the brand-new second line with David Krejci and 21-year-old Ryan Donato in his NHL debut, Heinen recorded his first multi-point game since early February as the trio provided an immediate spark. The 22-year-old now has 13 goals and 42 points in 66 games on the season, but his top-six spot could fade away once the Bruins' forward ranks get healthier.