Bruins' Danton Heinen: Picks up two assists Monday
Heinen notched two assists in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
Skating on the brand-new second line with David Krejci and 21-year-old Ryan Donato in his NHL debut, Heinen recorded his first multi-point game since early February as the trio provided an immediate spark. The 22-year-old now has 13 goals and 42 points in 66 games on the season, but his top-six spot could fade away once the Bruins' forward ranks get healthier.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...