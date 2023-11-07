Heinen notched an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Heinen's helper on a Mason Lohrei goal was the forward's first point through four games since signing with the Bruins. The 28-year-old Heinen has held down a fourth-line role to begin his second stint with the team after playing in Boston from 2016-2020. He's supplied four shots on goal, two hits, six blocked shots and a plus-1 rating.