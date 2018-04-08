Bruins' Danton Heinen: Posts two points in win
Heinen scored a second-period goal and set up David Backes' empty-netter in a 5-2 win over Ottawa on Saturday.
Heinen will likely play on the third line during the Bruins' playoff series, but he's certainly showing why he's expected to blossom into a top player in the near future. He's got one more regular season game for your squad, and it's a big one, as Boston could clinch home ice throughout the playoffs -- and perhaps more importantly, force Tampa Bay and Toronto to face each other in the first round -- with a win over Florida. That makes him a great value play in daily leagues on Sunday.
