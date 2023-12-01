Heinen scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 3-0 victory over the Sharks.

The 28-year-old opened the scoring early in the second period after some impressive work by rookie Matthew Poitras, who blocked a clearing attempt by San Jose, drew traffic to him and slipped a backhand pass to Heinen for a one-timer past Mackenzie Blackwood. Heinen has been a steady contributor of late, producing three goals and six points in the last eight games, and while his fantasy ceiling is capped by a lack of power-play time, he's offering some deep-league value while skating on the Bruins' second line at even strength.