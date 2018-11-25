Bruins' Danton Heinen: Quiet start to season
Heinen was held scoreless again as the Bruins beat the Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday.
After a successful rookie outing last year, Heinen has been almost silent to start the season. The 23-year-old has only managed five points in 21 games so far and has been held off the scoresheet in six straight. If Heinen can't find a groove playing with the hot pairing of David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk, he's going to lose his spot in the lineup to Anders Bjork sooner than later.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...