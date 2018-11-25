Heinen was held scoreless again as the Bruins beat the Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday.

After a successful rookie outing last year, Heinen has been almost silent to start the season. The 23-year-old has only managed five points in 21 games so far and has been held off the scoresheet in six straight. If Heinen can't find a groove playing with the hot pairing of David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk, he's going to lose his spot in the lineup to Anders Bjork sooner than later.