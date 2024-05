Heinen (undisclosed) is available to play in Game 4 against the Panthers on Sunday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Heinen is poised to occupy a middle-six role and see time on the second power-play unit after missing the past five contests. He has one assist, five shots on goal and nine hits in five appearances this postseason. Heinen will replace Brad Marchand (upper body) in the lineup.