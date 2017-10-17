Heinen was reassigned to AHL Providence on Tuesday.

Despite a strong showing with the big club to start the season, notching three assists in three games, Heinen will be demoted to make room for Patrice Bergeron (lower body) and/or David Backes (illness), who could be making their returns to the lineup soon. Expect Heinen to be recalled when the Bruins inevitably suffer another injury to their forward corps.