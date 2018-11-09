Heinen directed in his first goal of the season while on the power play in an 8-5 loss to Vancouver on Thursday.

The goal came in garbage time as the Bruins were down 8-4 with less than 10 minutes to play, but hopefully opens the floodgates for the Bruins' forward depth moving forward. Heinen only has four assists in 13 games on the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories