Bruins' Danton Heinen: Redirects first goal of the season
Heinen directed in his first goal of the season while on the power play in an 8-5 loss to Vancouver on Thursday.
The goal came in garbage time as the Bruins were down 8-4 with less than 10 minutes to play, but hopefully opens the floodgates for the Bruins' forward depth moving forward. Heinen only has four assists in 13 games on the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...