Heinen continued to work with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak at Wednesday's practice.

Heinen played on a line with Bergeron and Pastrnak in Tuesday's loss to the Ducks and with Brad Marchand (suspension) slated to miss three more games, the 22-year-old has a nice short-term opportunity to work on the B's top trio. Overall, Heinen checks in with 11 goals and 33 points in 44 contests to date, generally numbers of fantasy import, but his current playing context adds an uptick in upside to Heinen's point-producing prospects over the team's next three outings.