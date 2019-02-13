Heinen scored a goal and added two helpers in Tuesday's win over the Blackhawks.

Heinen had his best game yet. In the first period, he picked up a rebound, but instead of knocking it in himself, he dished it back to Brad Marchand who rocketed it home. He added a goal of his own less than a minute later and notched a primary assist on an insurance score in the third period. Heinen has been working in the top six for three games now, and he has two goals and five points to show for it.