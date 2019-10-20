Heinen scored a goal on the man advantage during Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

This is his second power-play tally of the season, tying a career-high only eight games into the season. The Bruins' second power-play unit doesn't get much time to work with, so the team will be happy they managed to convert on the opportunity, but they need a bigger offensive contribution from Heinen at even-strength play.