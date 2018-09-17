Bruins' Danton Heinen: Scores shootout winner
Heinen notched the shootout-winning goal in Sunday's preseason win over Washington.
The 23-year-old forward had a fairly uneventful night aside from the shootout winner, having recorded three shots in a whopping 20:07 on ice and 4:59 on the power play. Heinen is coming off a highly successful sophomore season in which he had 47 points (16 goals, 31 assists) in 77 games. He has a great shot of earning back his role as a top-six forward in some capacity this upcoming season.
