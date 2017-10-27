Bruins' Danton Heinen: Scores twice in 2-1 win
Heinen scored on both of his shots and recorded a plus-2 rating through 8:39 of ice time during Thursday's 2-1 win over San Jose.
Heinen broke camp with Boston and posted three assists through three games before being demoted to Providence on Oct. 17. The 22-year-old forward was recalled for Thursday's contest and now has two goals and three assists through four games at the highest level. He could be building a case for consistent playing time moving forward. The offensive track record is encouraging, as Heinen was a standout scorer at the University of Denver and has recorded an impressive 15 goals and 54 points through 70 career AHL games.
