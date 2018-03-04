Heinen took one shot on goal while logging 9:35 of ice time, including 2:33 on the power play, during Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canadiens.

His rookie season got off to a nice start, but Heinen has seen his role heavily reduced in the wake of the Bruins' trade deadline moves that saw Rick Nash and Tommy Wingels come to Boston. In fact, the 22-year-old served as a healthy scratch for the first time all season when the Bruins thrashed the Penguins on Thursday. For fantasy purposes, he's a worthy prospect for the future, but for the remainder of the current campaign, he's likely to only remain relevant in very deep formats.