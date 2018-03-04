Bruins' Danton Heinen: Seeing role reduced
Heinen took one shot on goal while logging 9:35 of ice time, including 2:33 on the power play, during Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canadiens.
His rookie season got off to a nice start, but Heinen has seen his role heavily reduced in the wake of the Bruins' trade deadline moves that saw Rick Nash and Tommy Wingels come to Boston. In fact, the 22-year-old served as a healthy scratch for the first time all season when the Bruins thrashed the Penguins on Thursday. For fantasy purposes, he's a worthy prospect for the future, but for the remainder of the current campaign, he's likely to only remain relevant in very deep formats.
More News
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Collects two points in win•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Amazing rookie season continues•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Remains on top line•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Snags power-play goal•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Up to 21 points in past 22•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Two more points Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...