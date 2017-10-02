Heinen has been assigned to AHL Providence.

Heinen logged 14 goals and 44 points in 64 games for Providence last season, but he showed some real upside in the AHL playoffs, racking up nine goals and 18 points in 17 games. The 22-year-old wasn't able to land a job with the big club out of camp as he did last year, but he's certainly a candidate for an in-season recall once injuries hit the B's up front.