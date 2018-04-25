Heinen will work on the Bruins' third line in Wednesday night's playoff game at home against the Maple Leafs.

Heinen will thus skate on a trio with Riley Nash and David Backes on Wednesday, as coach Bruce Cassidy has elected to mix things up with his forward lines following Monday's 3-1 loss to Toronto in Game 6 of the B's first-round series. Heinen was quiet over the first five games of the series, but during the regular season, the 22-year-old provided the team with a solid level of secondary scoring, logging 16 goals and 47 points in 77 games.