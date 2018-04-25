Bruins' Danton Heinen: Set to return to lineup
Heinen will work on the Bruins' third line in Wednesday night's playoff game at home against the Maple Leafs.
Heinen will thus skate on a trio with Riley Nash and David Backes on Wednesday, as coach Bruce Cassidy has elected to mix things up with his forward lines following Monday's 3-1 loss to Toronto in Game 6 of the B's first-round series. Heinen was quiet over the first five games of the series, but during the regular season, the 22-year-old provided the team with a solid level of secondary scoring, logging 16 goals and 47 points in 77 games.
More News
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Skates on second line Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Made healthy scratch Monday•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Posts two points in win•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Gets assist in road tilt•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Picks up two assists Monday•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Seeing role reduced•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...