Bruins' Danton Heinen: Shoots on goal
Heinen fired three shots on goal during Monday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.
Heinen had only three shots total through the first five games of the season. He's always been more of a playmaker than a scorer, but the B's would like to get his numbers up all around. So far this season he has only one point -- a goal -- that came in the season opener.
