Heinen signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with Boston on Monday.

Heinen, who attended training camp with the Bruins on a professional tryout, is expected to make his season debut in Monday's contest against Florida. He is projected to play on the fourth line alongside John Beecher and Oskar Steen. The 28-year-old Heinen accounted for eight goals, 22 points, 96 shots on net and 76 hits in 65 games with Pittsburgh last season.