Bruins' Danton Heinen: Sitting out against Wings
Heinen will be a healthy scratch against the Red Wings on Saturday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports
Heinen will be replaced in the lineup by Ryan Donato. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy tried to send a performance-related message to Donato following his off-game Monday against the Senators, but the rookie will sub back in at Heinen's expense.
