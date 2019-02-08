Heinen skated on a line with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron at Friday's practice, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

It remains to be seen how long that combo sticks, but it's a continuation of a switch made by coach Bruce Cassidy in Wednesday's shootout loss to the Rangers, a contest in which Heinen logged his seventh goal of the season. With Heinen skating with Bergeron and set to see second-unit power-play duty, David Pastrnak has shifted to a line with Peter Cehlarik and David Krejci, while sticking with the top power-play unit. Breaking up the team's top trio, for any length of time, is a product of Cassidy seeking a more balanced attack and as long as Heinen sees top-six action, which he figures to Saturday against the Kings, the 23-year-old profiles as a decent fantasy dart in deeper formats or as a low-cost DFS option.