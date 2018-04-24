Heinen skated on a line with Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci at Tuesday's practice.

Heinen was made a healthy scratch for Monday's 3-1 playoff loss to the Maple Leafs, but it looks like he'll be back in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 7. In such a scenario, Tommy Wingels, Ryan Donato and Brian Gionta would serve as the Bruins' spare forwards for the contest. Through the first five games of the team's first-round series against Toronto, Heinen logged just four shots and zero points, but when the 22-year-old is on his game, he has the skills to add secondary scoring behind the B's top trio of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories