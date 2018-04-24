Bruins' Danton Heinen: Skates on second line Tuesday
Heinen skated on a line with Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci at Tuesday's practice.
Heinen was made a healthy scratch for Monday's 3-1 playoff loss to the Maple Leafs, but it looks like he'll be back in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 7. In such a scenario, Tommy Wingels, Ryan Donato and Brian Gionta would serve as the Bruins' spare forwards for the contest. Through the first five games of the team's first-round series against Toronto, Heinen logged just four shots and zero points, but when the 22-year-old is on his game, he has the skills to add secondary scoring behind the B's top trio of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak.
