Heinen skated on a line with Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci at Tuesday's practice.

Heinen was made a healthy scratch for Monday's 3-1 playoff loss to the Maple Leafs, but it looks like he'll be back in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 7. In such a scenario, Tommy Wingels, Ryan Donato and Brian Gionta would serve as the Bruins' spare forwards for the contest. Through the first five games of the team's first-round series against Toronto, Heinen logged just four shots and zero points, but when the 22-year-old is on his game, he has the skills to add secondary scoring behind the B's top trio of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak.