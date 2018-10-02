Heinen skated on the Bruins' second line at Tuesday's practice.

Heinen and Jake DeBrusk are thus on track to work the wings on David Krejci's line to start the regular season. The 23-year-old is coming off a 2017-18 campaign in which he logged 16 goals and 47 points in 77 regular-season games. If he can stay healthy, Heinen should be able to match that level of output this season, but his fantasy ceiling hinges on his ability to cement top-six work. For now, it looks as though he'll get a chance to develop chemistry with Krejci out of the gate, but it's not hard to imagine the likes of Ryan Donato and perhaps even Anders Bjork getting looks on the Bruins' second line as the season rolls along.