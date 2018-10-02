Bruins' Danton Heinen: Skates on second line
Heinen skated on the Bruins' second line at Tuesday's practice.
Heinen and Jake DeBrusk are thus on track to work the wings on David Krejci's line to start the regular season. The 23-year-old is coming off a 2017-18 campaign in which he logged 16 goals and 47 points in 77 regular-season games. If he can stay healthy, Heinen should be able to match that level of output this season, but his fantasy ceiling hinges on his ability to cement top-six work. For now, it looks as though he'll get a chance to develop chemistry with Krejci out of the gate, but it's not hard to imagine the likes of Ryan Donato and perhaps even Anders Bjork getting looks on the Bruins' second line as the season rolls along.
More News
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Looking to cement key role up front•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Scores shootout winner•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Set to return to lineup•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Skates on second line Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Made healthy scratch Monday•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Posts two points in win•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...