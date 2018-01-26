Heinen potted a power-play tally in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Senators.

Heinen was on the receiving end of a deflected pass that he rocketed past netminder Mike Condon. The center's marker was scored with the man advantage, despite the fact that he saw just 16 seconds of ice time with the extra attacker. The British Columbia native has points in back-to-back games and will look to keep rolling coming out of the All-Star Break, when the Bruins face off against Anaheim on Tuesday.