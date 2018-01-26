Bruins' Danton Heinen: Snags power-play goal
Heinen potted a power-play tally in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Senators.
Heinen was on the receiving end of a deflected pass that he rocketed past netminder Mike Condon. The center's marker was scored with the man advantage, despite the fact that he saw just 16 seconds of ice time with the extra attacker. The British Columbia native has points in back-to-back games and will look to keep rolling coming out of the All-Star Break, when the Bruins face off against Anaheim on Tuesday.
More News
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Up to 21 points in past 22•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Two more points Thursday•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Impresses in win over Ottawa•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Puts up three points in win•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Stays hot with pair of helpers•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Nets assist•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...