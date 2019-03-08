Heinen tallied an assist during Thursday's 4-3 victory over the Panthers.

David Krejci worked a give-and-go with Heinen before Heinen snuck a pass through three Panthers' sticks that Krejci was able to bat into the net. Heinen has found a new gear since the All-Star break with 12 points in 16 games, giving him 25 points on the season.

