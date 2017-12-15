Bruins' Danton Heinen: Stays hot with pair of helpers
Heinen registered two power-play assists and a minus-1 rating during Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.
The 22-year-old rookie has four goals and 10 points in his last 13 games -- production that has seen fit to promote him to the top power-play unit. While there have been no shortage of impressive youngsters on the Bruins, Heinen has been remarkably consistent and has some fantasy value to offer those in deeper leagues.
