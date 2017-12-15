Heinen registered two power-play assists and a minus-1 rating during Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

The 22-year-old rookie has four goals and 10 points in his last 13 games -- production that has seen fit to promote him to the top power-play unit. While there have been no shortage of impressive youngsters on the Bruins, Heinen has been remarkably consistent and has some fantasy value to offer those in deeper leagues.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories