Heinen netted a goal in a 5-3 win over Arizona on Saturday.

Heinen's up to four goals and nine points in 18 contests this season. While that's not a ton of offensive production, the 28-year-old's contributions have been coming at a fairly steady pace. His longest scoring drought was three games from Oct. 30-Nov. 4, and he hasn't been held off the scoresheet in back-to-back appearances over his last 12 outings -- Heinen has four goals and eight points during that stretch. Not bad for a forward who entered Saturday's action averaging just 13:22 of ice time.