Bruins' Danton Heinen: Tacks on assist
Heinen picked up an assist during Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.
Since being brought up to the first line, Heinen has seen a boost in production with nine points in his last ten but hasn't completely impressed. Towards the middle of the third period, head coach Bruce Cassidy tested out new addition Charlie Coyle in Heinen's spot on the first line, so don't be surprised if Heinen is back on the third line soon.
