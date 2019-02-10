Bruins' Danton Heinen: Thrives on top line
Heinen scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kings.
The 23-year-old now has two goals and three points in two games since replacing David Pastrnak on the Bruins' top line alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. Heinen's fantasy value is inextricably tied to that assignment -- he had only six goals and 13 points in 49 games prior to the promotion -- but as long as he's skating with Boston's dynamic duo, he's worth a roster spot.
