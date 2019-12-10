Play

Heinen picked up three shots and a hit in a 5-3 loss to the Senators on Monday.

Heinen has only managed one point over his last seven games despite an ice time averaging 15:09 in that time. Head coach Bruce Cassidy currently has Heinen as the second-line right winger, but if his production doesn't step up, expect to see him slide back down to the third line.

