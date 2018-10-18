Heinen is slated to return to the Bruins' lineup Thursday night against the Oilers, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Heinen, who was a healthy scratch for the B's last two games is slated to play left wing of the team's second line Thursday along with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk. Heinen is off to a slow start (zero points in four games), but a return to top-six duty could well re-ignite the 23-year-old, who logged 16 goals and 47 points in 77 games last season.