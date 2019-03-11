Heinen registered two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

He added five shots, two hits and two blocked shots in a strong all-around game. Heinen is up to nine goals and 19 assists in 65 appearances this season, and has nine assists over his last 10 games while deputizing on the top line with David Pastrnak (thumb) out.

More News
Our Latest Stories